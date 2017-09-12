Are You Ready for TechConneXt 3.0?

The best and biggest tech conference for people of color in Silicon Valley

Which tech conference has…

…hundreds of the most influential people of color in the tech space gathered together…CEOs and executives from Intel, Microsoft, as well as other tech titans… a pitch contest for the most innovative of tech startups…and a convening of the best and brightest computer science students from top HBCUs for a challenging hackathon….?

Black Enterprise’s TechConneXt Summit 3.0. The event is being held Oct. 9–10 at the gorgeous San Francisco Marriott Waterfront Hotel.

On Day One, the conference opens up with a fireside chat with the inimitable Troy Carter (yes, the Troy Carter who helped launch Lady Gaga to stardom). What you may not know about Carter is his savvy in using technology to advance the careers of hip-hop and other music stars and that he is a shrewd investor—investing in over 30 companies. Our Silicon Valley tech editor Sequoia Blodgett is sure to have a riveting discussion with Carter.

Right after that is another intimate chat with the CEO of Intel, Brian Krzanich. He leads the company building the key components driving artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and other future-forward technologies. Krzanich oversees an effort to push a multimillion-dollar diversity initiative to level the tech playing field and create equal opportunity. He will field audience questions in a no-holds barred Q&A session with this dynamic industry leader.

Also on this day will be a host of panel sessions including formerly incarcerated individuals who have turned their lives around dramatically to become entrepreneurs and thought leaders in the tech space. Plus, there will be demos, workshops, our Innovation Lab featuring the latest and greatest in tech from entrepreneurs of color; an awards ceremony and exciting networking session and a top-of-the-line reception dinner.

Day Two features other great speakers and panels including a one-woman talk from the always fascinating Jessica O. Matthews, founder of Uncharted Play Inc. Julius Tennon, president of JuVee Productions (which he runs with wife Viola Davis) and Guy Primus, co-founder and CEO of The Virtual Reality Co. talking about how virtual reality and augmented reality is changing the world of entertainment—and the world.

Even entertainer Ray J will be there to talk about this tech company. Raytroniks! For the full agenda and list of speakers—and to register—check out: www.blackenterprise.com/techconnext.