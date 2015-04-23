Entrepreneurs Summit: 5 Resources for Business Owners in Atlanta

Learn how to maximize your network and resources at this year's Black Enterprise event

Black Enterprise is set to host the 2015 Entrepreneurs Summit May 13-16 in Atlanta, Georgia. The southern city made the list of Best Places for Black-Owned Businesses, with such noted companies as B&S Electric Supply Co. and Engineering Design Technologies.

Atlanta offers a variety of resources for entrepreneurs, ranging from mentor to financing services, to help local businesses thrive. Here are five that local business owners should take advantage of. Meet us at the Entrepreneurs Summit to learn more about how to take advantage of programs and services aimed at assisting entrepreneurs.

Bronner Business Institute

The Bronner Business Institute (BBI) is a faith-based educational and spiritual ministry designed to assist and equip current and aspiring business owners to successfully launch and expand businesses. Services include one-on-one consulting, hands-on training, youth entrepreneurship courses and more.

Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council

GMSDC is one of 24 affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), a non-profit corporate membership organization that advances business opportunities for its certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises and connects them to its corporate members. The services offered have resulted in more than $30 million in annual revenues.

StartUp Chicks

StartupChicks was founded in 2009, with a mission to inspire prospective and existing entrepreneurs, connect like-minded women and mentors, and educate through seminars and their trademark Hatch Program—a four-month intensive education and coaching course for aspiring entrepreneurs.

SCORE Atlanta

SCORE Atlanta is a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration. The organization is made up of small business experts in the greater Atlanta area, able to mentor other small business owners in everything from the planning stages to expansion.

Invest Atlanta

Invest Atlanta is comprised of the Urban Residential Finance Authority, Downtown Development Authority and the Atlanta Economic Renaissance Corporation. Programs focus on developing and fostering public-private partnerships to accelerate job creation, neighborhood revitalization, and entrepreneurship. Invest Atlanta’s economic tools include bond financing, revolving loan funds, housing financing, tax increment financing and tax credits.

