Stephanie Mills LIVE at Black Enterprise Golf & Tennis Challenge

The Broadway and R&B legend set to remind us why she's one of the greatest

(Image: file)

That’s right, Grammy and America Music Award-winning recording artist, THE Stephanie Mills, is confirmed to perform at the 2016 Black Enterprise Golf & Tennis Challenge at the PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and you’re all invited.

You’re already experiencing nostalgia while reminiscing on Mill’s greatest hits. You’re swaying to memories of Home and shaking your head while thinking of a love you never knew before. She just has that effect on you—on us all.

Mills is not new to this—moving people beyond measure. She’s had us completely captivated since her rise to stardom as Dorothy in the original Broadway run of four-time Tony Award-winning The Wiz from 1975 to 1977.

She went on to grace us with hit after hit, having generated five best-selling albums and ten Billboard #1 singles including Never Knew Love Like This Before, Whatcha Gonna Do With My Lovin, Two Hearts, Sweet Sensation, and How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

Her three best-selling albums in a row, Whatcha Gonna Do With My Lovin (Mills first gold record), Sweet Sensation, and Stephanie, all were critically acclaimed and spanned just two years.

For those of you youngins’ who may be unfamiliar with the work of the R&B, soul and gospel songstress, you may recognize Mills from the 2015 NBC live musical production of The Wiz, where Mills played Aunt Em.

A career with such longevity and success deserves celebration.

Get your Stephanie Mills fix below, then catch Ms. Mills live at the 2016 Black Enterprise Golf & Tennis Challenge, September 1-4, PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

