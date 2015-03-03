[WATCH LIVE NOW] Women of Power Summit Events Streaming Video

Catch top moments of excitement and empowerment via the Web

Black Enterprise’s Women of Power Summit, hosted by State Farm, has become the empowerment event of the year. With more than 900 attendees registered, power women are set to arrive at Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, March 2-5, for three days of motivational moments, inspirational speakers, uplifting workshops and informative networking and learning opportunities dedicated to empowering ladies. For those unable to attend, the excitement and empowerment will be available on the Web via live streaming

Broadcast in real time, the live stream will be available March 3 and 4 at www.womenofpower.com/summit. In addition, those who check the Website will be able to access photo galleries, on-demand video, and everything necessary to follow top moments of the summit.

Hosted by State Farm, this year’s Women of Power Summit features confirmed speakers including McDonald’s Corp. President and CEO Don Thompson; Ariel Investments L.L.C. President Mellody Hobson; President & CEO of Smith & Co. Judy Smith; Motivating the Masses CEO Lisa Nichols, managing director at Morgan Stanley Carla Harris; psychiatrist Dr. Janet Taylor; America’s first African American female combat pilot Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour; and Founder of the Terrie Williams Agency, Terrie Williams. Packed full of leadership workshops, executive coaching sessions, effective peak-performance and work-life balance techniques; topics range from creating visions boards and crisis management to style coaching, managing social media, and corporate board recruitment. Nightly events honor the nation’s powerful corporate women and those who’ve created legacies that will impact the ages.

Other presenting sponsors are ADP, AT&T, EMC, Macy’s, PepsiCo, and Walmart. Platinum sponsors are Abbot, Chevrolet, FedEx, and Intel; corporate sponsors are AARP, Bacardi USA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Carnival Corp., Gallup, Greater Fort Lauderdale CVB, McDonald’s, and Southwest Airlines.

The live stream schedule is as follows:

TUESDAY, MARCH 3

8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

We’ve Got the Power! – What does women’s leadership look like in 2015? Women of Power guest speaker Lisa Nichols will deliver some surprising and thought-provoking answers in this can’t-miss keynote session.

9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Zero to Breakthrough – Having the Right Stuff is not just a “guy” thing. Keynote speaker Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, America’s first African American female combat pilot, brings her hard-earned knowledge to the Women of Power Summit.

10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Building Real Leadership in Real Time – It all starts with a plan. This session is all about your leadership timeline and how to plot a realistic trajectory that fits your life and career objectives.

1:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

One-on-One Conversation featuring Mellody Hobson – You’re solidly on the path to success. “Survival” is not your problem. You want to thrive! Join financial investment and management powerhouse Mellody Hobson, President of Ariel Investments L.L.C., for this intensive lunch.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4

10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Creating a Culture of Global “Innoversity” Where Innovation Meets Diversity – There’s only one way to make corporate America believe that diversity is key to profitability: Prove it.

11:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Mobilizing YOU: Using Social Media to Advance Your Brand

Has your social media presence gone stale? Or maybe you haven’t overcome that fear of creating one. Perhaps your professional and personal brands are working at cross-purposes. This session is about giving you brand perspective.

4:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

BE Smart: 21st Century Learning: Engaging Minds Through Innovative Learning – This session will explore how parents, educators, and leaders can “rewire” their teaching approach to prepare students for opportunities in the 21st century global economy.

For more information on the speakers and agenda of the 2015 Women of Power Summit, go to www.blackenterprise.com/wps. For updates via Twitter and other social media sites, check the hashtag #BEWPS or visit our Social Wall.