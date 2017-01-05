Women of Power: 5 Ways to Recharge Your Resolutions

To stay on top of those New Year's resolutions, join us at the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit, March 9-12, 2017, in Phoenix, AZ

We made it—FINALLY. We’ve stepped into the New Year with focus, determination, and a torch lit for success. Our game faces are full-on, and we’re ready to take on anything in order to attain our goals, large and small.

This fire is burning bright now, but this is only week one. At the risk of sounding pessimistic, only 8% of those who make resolutions actually succeed. So, your goal for 2017 should be to become part of that lucky eight. How, you wonder? By surrounding yourself with the people, conversations, and networks that align with your personal goals.

The 2017 Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit, March 9-12, in Phoenix, Arizona is the ideal setting to find your resolution boost, while surrounded by professional, upwardly mobile women, who share your vision of empowerment, improvement, and strengthening this sisterhood.

Below are a few 2017 Women of Power sessions you may be interested in, to help reignite your New Year’s resolution fire:

1.) You Deserve It: Get Paid What You’re Worth

Speakers:

Matrice Ellis-Kirk, managing director, RSR Partners

Ashleigh Rosette, Ph.D., associate

Even the boldest, baddest sisters don’t negotiate their own worth with the frequency or resolve of men, and we are paying for it—literally. This master class in the art of negotiation will arm you with the tools to assess your worth, and the confidence to seek it effectively.

Bonus: Learn about the five things you didn’t even know you could negotiate!

2.) Freedom to Fail: How to Take Risks That Will Pay Off

Speakers:

Christina Norman, CEO, Water Cooler Group

Birame Sock, president, chief operating officer, Function(x), Inc.

No risk, no reward—we all know the drill. However, we avoid risk because we’re afraid to fail. Failure teaches, strengthens, and builds character, making it not only an option, but a requirement for success. This panel of risk-takers will show you how to fend off fear, transform your take on failure, and embrace risk in ways that will build your courage and propel your career.

3.) No Guts, No Glory: Managing Career Transitions and #Winning BIG

Speakers:

Cheryl Grace, senior vice president, U.S. Strategic Community Alliances and Consumer Engagement, Nielsen

Richelle Parham, general partner, Camden Partners

Change may be good, but it’s rarely easy. Whether you’re going through a planned transition, a forced one, or facing a potential shift in the near future, understanding how to make the most of this moment is key. These women have done it, and they show you how.

4.) CFO of You: Smart Money Moves Every Woman Needs to Master

Speakers:

Michelle Fisher, founder and CEO, Blaze Mobile

Jacquette Timmons, president and CEO, Sterling Investment Management, Inc.

Replace your financial fears with decisive action in this session designed to deepen your knowledge, boost your confidence, and expand your financial management resources, so you can live well today and make money last.

5.) Fast Track to the Top

Speakers:

Bozoma Saint John, global CMO for iTunes and Beats Music, Apple

Elaine Welteroth, Editor-in-Chief, Teen Vogue

“Wait your turn” are three little words these two corporate rock stars (and girlfriends) don’t abide by. From their first steps into first jobs, they aimed high, stood out, taken chances, and maximized each moment to achieve optimal results and immeasurable success, ahead of traditional timelines. Apple Music’s Global CMO Bozoma Saint John and Editor-in-Chief of Teen Vogue Elaine Welteroth unpack the perks and perils of proclaiming yourself a badass and achieving success on your own terms.

