Use Tech to Beat the Clock

Lisa J. Whaley knows a thing or two about balancing life, work, and family. She has a husband, two college-aged daughters (one of whom lives at home), a teenage son and a 19-month-old granddaughter. She’s also the president of Life Work Synergy L.L.C., a Woodbridge, Va.-based coaching firm, a technology consultant, and an avid exerciser who squeezes her workouts in before her workday starts, and her last client call of the day.
So how does Whaley manage all of these responsibilities and still find time to read a book, enjoy a cup of tea, or spend time chatting with her girlfriends? “Technology has allowed me to create a good work-life equation,” says Whaley. “I’m able to intermingle work and life activities (such as running her business on her BlackBerry while shuttling her son back and forth to school) pretty effectively thanks to technology.”
Here are eight ways that you can create balance in your life with the help of technology:
Handle small stuff on the fly: Whaley’s workday is consumed with phone calls, email communications and face-to-face meetings with clients. The rest of her day is made up of doctor’s appointments, school meetings and time spent watching her granddaughter. She handles small tasks on the fly– instead of letting them pile up for the next day – with her Blackberry. “I can check my email from anywhere and address client needs and other pressing issues quickly,” says Whaley.
Write it Down … Digitally: Up until a couple of years ago, Whaley lugged around a 6” X 9” Daytimer, which housed her calendar, lists, and notes. Today, all of those important documents are stored on her BlackBerry, and synced regularly with her office computer. With this tool, Whaley can manage every corner of her life (business, family and play), including the household groceries. “This is so much better than using the old paper lists on the refrigerator,” she says, “which you can easily forget when you’re walking out the door.”
Invest in a wireless card, if you need one: Depending on your occupation and the time you spend away from the office, a wi-fi card for your laptop could pay off handsomely. “If you find yourself driving around town a lot, looking for a Starbucks network to connect to,” says Whaley, “then the $60-or-so a month spent on a wi-fi card could be a big time-saver for you.”
Use online photo-sharing: Relatives who live more than a few miles away want to see pictures of you, your children, your pets and pretty much anything else that keeps them “close.” Keeping up with these requests used to be impossible for Niloufar Molavi, chief diversity officer at PricewaterhouseCoopers in New York, who discovered Kodak’s Ofoto as a good way to easily upload photos and “share them with family around the world,” says Molavi. “They can’t be here all the time, but they still get to watch my kids grow up. It’s an invaluable tool.”
Pingback: Google()
Pingback: best kona()
Pingback: pure kona()
Pingback: sex toy review()
Pingback: Two Headed Dildo()
Pingback: global online franchise scam()
Pingback: dependência química()
Pingback: Acne Treatment()
Pingback: Rover()
Pingback: singapore email lists()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: Make Money Online()
Pingback: wall bed()
Pingback: lefkoşa satılık daire fiyatları()
Pingback: podkolenky()
Pingback: Spiritual healing()
Pingback: data entry jobs from home()
Pingback: cheap cock rings()
Pingback: sex toys cleaner()
Pingback: butterfly sex toys()
Pingback: male sex toys()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys()
Pingback: luxury bullet sex toy()
Pingback: ride sex toys()
Pingback: newport beach surfboard rentals()
Pingback: dvd專賣店()
Pingback: ean codes()
Pingback: RMUTT Thailand()
Pingback: coffee, 100% kona()
Pingback: 100% pure kona()
Pingback: tratamento de drogas()
Pingback: Jewelry()
Pingback: download music video()
Pingback: honey usa()
Pingback: sex toys()
Pingback: best realistic dildo()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toys shop()
Pingback: vibrating dildo()
Pingback: triple rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: pc games for windows xp()
Pingback: nipple toys()
Pingback: wincity online casino game()
Pingback: refinish basement Atlanta()
Pingback: 1000 sheet set()
Pingback: plastic jars wholesale()
Pingback: CCD machine()
Pingback: rampant rabbit vibrator()
Pingback: web design company()
Pingback: Venture Point Network()
Pingback: vibrator for beginners()
Pingback: vibe()
Pingback: bangal ka jadu()
Pingback: tra()
Pingback: but plug review()
Pingback: adam and eve dildos()
Pingback: Daily and Instant News Update()
Pingback: air force uniform regulations 2015()
Pingback: married couples to have sex()
Pingback: why sex is important in a relationship()
Pingback: Cheap bond cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: rust buster()
Pingback: label besi()
Pingback: nylon cutter head()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: end of lease clean Melbourne()
Pingback: Delicious recipes for every season of the year()
Pingback: ant control companies()
Pingback: gay sex toys()
Pingback: butt plug()
Pingback: anal butt plug()
Pingback: Glamerotica101()
Pingback: Scented Candles,()
Pingback: suction cup dildo()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: wet wabbit()
Pingback: vacate cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: adam and eve sex toy shop()
Pingback: Butterfly Sex Toy()
Pingback: Best Rabbit Vibrator()
Pingback: Magic Wand Massager()
Pingback: Clit Cream()
Pingback: Head Honcho Sex Toy()
Pingback: Sex lubricant()
Pingback: oral sex()
Pingback: sex lube gel()
Pingback: Sripatum university()
Pingback: bond cleaning Melbourne()
Pingback: pc games apps for laptop()
Pingback: adam and eve()
Pingback: pc games for windows 10()
Pingback: web site()
Pingback: Allegheny County divorce forms()
Pingback: skidsteer repairs()
Pingback: intimate costumes()
Pingback: pc games for windows 8()
Pingback: http://mer99furniture.com()