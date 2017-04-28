Wealth Coach Ash Cash Says the Law of Attraction Is Just a Piece of the Puzzle to Success [Video]

It takes more than just positive thinking to create a life of abundance

Wealth coach and financial literacy guru Ash Cash stopped by BLACK ENTERPRISE to share some of the principles discussed his new book, Mind Right, Life Right: Manifesting Dreams Through The Laws of The Universe.

The Law of Attraction

The law of attraction is a 19th-century philosophy that teaches that positive and negative circumstances are shaped and created by a person’s thought pattern. Hence, positive thinking will attract positive energy, and in turn, lead to a happier, healthier, and financially abundant life. On the other hand, negative thinking will produce negative experiences in your life. This school of thought reemerged into mainstream pop culture following the release of the best-selling book and film, The Secret, in 2006.

Cash opens his book by blasting the law of attraction as “bulls—t.” He criticizes this belief system, saying that, based on his personal experiences, this philosophy alone will not create long-lasting success.

“I think that when the law of attraction was being introduced to everybody, people accepted the law of attraction as the be-all, end-all. That if they wanted to achieve all their dreams and aspirations, all they had to do was think about them, then—poof! They would magically appear,” Cash says. “It’s not just about thinking. Your thoughts do become [real] things, but there’s a process that comes along with it.”

Cash does admit that he too was very excited after watching The Secret the first time, and it helped him attract a lot of great opportunities. However, “I wasn’t really able to hold on to them, until I realized that there were other laws that [also] govern the universe,” he says.

Ash’s Secrets for Attracting and Sustaining Success

In our interview, Cash lists three principles from his book that actually generate success:

Thoughts do become things, but only with action. You have to put in the work. Your perspective is what matters the most. If you change the way you look at things, then the things that you look at will change, as well. Understand that the universe is abundant, and there is no reason to be jealous of others. Instead, we can get whatever we want, if we focus on it.

Watch Selena Hill’s interview with Ash Cash below:

