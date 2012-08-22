Financial Fitness Contest Rules

Black Enterprise Financial Fitness Contest

Official Rules

To Enter

No purchase necessary to be a “Financial Fitness Contest” winner. One application per person. An application can be obtained by e-mail FINANCIALFITNESS@BLACKENTERPRISE.COM, or mail: ATTN: Financial Fitness, Black Enterprise, 260 Madison Avenue, 11th floor, New York, NY 10016 or from the www.blackenterprise.com website. Submit the completed application by e-mail or mail ATTN: Financial Fitness, Black Enterprise, 260 Madison Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10016 or at www.blackenterprise.com. No other method of entry will be accepted. All applications become the exclusive property of BLACK ENTERPRISE/www.blackenterprise.com and will not be acknowledged or returned but will be considered confidential and destroyed at the end of the contest. Only one application per mail or fax will be accepted. By submitting an application form, contestant: (i) consents to allow his/her e-mail/mail address to be added to thee­ mail/mail lists of BLACK ENTERPRISE/www.blackenterprise.com, to which product information may be sent from time to time; (ii) warrants and represents that he/she has read these Selection Rules and based thereon, is eligible to participate in this Selection; (iii) agrees to be bound by these Selection Rules; (iv) consents to the use of his/her name and/or likeness by BLACK ENTERPRISE/www.blackenterprise.com for promotional purposes (whether online or through any other media now known or hereafter developed), without additional compensation and unless prohibited by law; and (v)

agrees, if selected as a Selection winner, to be solely responsible for any and all taxes as a result of accepting and receiving the prize.

Prize

Each prize package consists of: introductory personal consultation with a financial planner, a cash award of $2,000.00. Prizes cannot be substituted.

Eligibility

The Selection is open to any individual, who, at the time of entry, (i) is 18 years or older and (ii) is either a citizen or legal resident of the United States. This contest is VOID as to: (iii) residents of Arizona, Florida, Rhode Island, Puerto Rico and any other U.S. state or territory where restricted or prohibited under applicable law; and (iv) any employees (or their immediate family members) of Earl G. Graves Limited, Earl G. Graves Publishing, Black Enterprise Magazine, www.blackenterprise.com or either of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, suppliers, or advertising, promotion or fulfillment agencies.

Selection of Winner

The winner will be selected by the Editors of Black Enterprise on a rolling basis during the entry period. Selection ofwinners will be based on the quality, nature of financial information and completeness of application submitted by contestants. Winner must agree to be profiled in future articles on money management appearing in Black Enterprise and to limited promotional appearances without fee. The .decisions of the Editors will be final and binding in all respects.

Winner will be required to complete and return within 10 business days of notification of winning an affidavit of eligibility and liability and, where legal, a publicity release, properly completed and notarized, or prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner.

BLACK ENTERPRISE/www.blackenterprise.com reserves the right to verify eligibility qualifications of the winner. The odds of winning this Selection will depend on the number of eligible applications received during the entry period. The name of the winner(s) will be announced in Black Enterprise or you may write to Black Enterprise for a list ofwinner(s).

Restrictions/General Information

BLACK ENTERPRISE/www.blackenterprise.com reserves the right at their sole discretion to disqualify from entering the Selection any person found: (i) to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Selection site; or (ii) to be violating the Official Rules or otherwise acting in violation of applicable law. ANY ATTEMPT BY A CONTESTANT OR ANY OTHER PERSON OR ENTITY TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SELECTION IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, FOR WHICH BLACK ENTERPRISE/WWW.BLACKENTERPRISE.COM RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BYLAW.

Limitation of Liability

BLACK ENTERPRISE/www.blackenterprise.com assumes no responsibility, and shall not be liable: (i) for misdirected, erroneous, lost, late, ineligible, or incomplete requests or for requests which cannot be processed due to network, hardware or other technical malfunctions or failures or, incomplete, damaged, misdirected, illegible or lost mail ore­ mail; (ii) for any damages, taxes or expenses which any contestant might incur as a result of participating in this Selection or winning the Selection prize; (iii) for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Selection; (iv) for any technical or human error which may occur in processing applications submitted in connection with the Selection; (v) for any theft or destruction of, or unauthorized access to, or use or alteration of, any Selection applications; (vi) any malfunction, failure, or delay in

operation or transmission caused by communications lines, computer equipment or software, or technical problems or traffic congestion on any Internet access provider and/or at any online site, including without limitation injury or damage to any participant’s person or property. BLACK ENTERPRISE/www.blackenterprise.com reserves the right, in their sole discretion and without any resulting responsibility or liability, to cancel, modify or suspend this Selection, in the event of circumstances beyond their control (including without limitation infection by computer virus, unauthorized tampering or intervention, fraud, or technical failures), which prevent the Selection from proceeding as planned or which adversely affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the Selection.