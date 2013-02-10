Black History Month Facts of the Day: Feb 10th

*BACK TO BLACK HISTORY MONTH HOMEPAGE > CLICK HERE
On every single day of Black History Month this February, we will provide you with a daily fact that occurred on the same day in a past year in history.
Today’s Black History Month facts focus on Jackie Robinson and Alex Haley.
– On this day in 1854, educator Joseph Charles Price was born
– On this day in 1940, singer Roberta Flack was born
– On this day in 1946, the first black in MLB, Jackie Robinson, married Rachel Isum
– On this day in 1964, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
– On this day in 1992, Alex Haley, the author of Roots, died
