These Are the World’s 6 Best Shopping Cities

If you don’t mind taking a road trip or hopping on a plane to do some serious shopping, the world is your playground. Los Angeles, New York, Paris and even Philadelphia are known for its vintage shops. Marrakesh and Bangkok are favorites for those of us who love the hustle and bustle of navigating markets for produce, arts and crafts, jewelry, or antiques. And if you have a sweet spot for high-end designer clothes Dubai, London, and New York have some of the best luxury stores in the world.

To help you get started planning an itinerary based on art, food and shopping, here are some cities to consider.

Philadelphia

Beyond the usual suspects like New York and Paris, Philadelphia boasts a variety of shops around North Third Street, like Sugarcube for vintage clothing. Old City is known for its art galleries and Rittenhouse Square is popular for the fashion obsessed. Reading Terminal Market is a great destination for a variety of fresh and prepared food, including Middle Eastern, Mexican, French, and Mediterranean, Thai cuisine.



Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a bustling mecca of food, fashion and culture. For a taste of adventure try street markets Kowloon at the Temple Night Market for scarves, key chains, purses etc. Stanley Market provides a great of mix of street stalls, cafes and a shopping mall. Sam’s Taylor is popular for men’s made to measure suits. For high end stores and small shops visit Causeway Bay, which offers a variety of stores in the Times Square and Lee Gardens shopping centers.

New York

It should come as no surprise, when it comes to a variety of shops and styles the New York City shopping scene nails it. Williamsburg, Brooklyn offers a variety of eclectic bars, restaurants and boutiques for edgy clothing and accessories. Fifth Avenue offers legendary luxury stores like Chanel and Bergdorf Goodman. And, Soho includes a variety of stores such as the trendy and playful “Anthropologie” and “What Goes Around Comes Around” for luxury vintage.

London

With a mix of high-end fashion, accessories, children’s clothing, technology and home goods, Oxford Street is UK’s most well known shopping destination. The ultimate shopping destination includes around 550 shops and restaurants including Topshop, River Island and iconic department stores Selfridges, John Lewis, House of Fraser and more.

Dubai

Shopping and luxury are the norm in Dubai. With an endless array of swanky shops, the city is a shopping paradise for fashionistas. Shopping malls such as the Mall of the Emirates are extravagant, offering everything from theaters, art galleries, childcare centers to and indoor ski slope, luxury restaurants and even mosques.

Paris

Parisians are known for their effortless chic runway looks. Whether you’re looking to splurge or shop on a budget, the fashion capital offers some of the best vintage stores, yard sales, high-end department stores and semi annual Paris sales (soldes)

(sales are held once during the summer and winter).

If you still need help choosing your next shopping destination check out Conde Naste Traveler or the Global Shoppers Index.

Do you have a favorite shopping destination? How far would you travel to shop?