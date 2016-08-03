How to Hire Talent That Will Complement Your Team and Culture

How to select new hires that are a good fit for your business

People make the difference. You can have incredible systems and procedures in place, the right software and automation tools, and a company culture that encourages fun and freedom, but if you don’t have the right people carrying out the tasks, your enterprise could be operating below its full potential.

Culture is the key to attracting the right people, but if you’re still not surrounded by sharp employees, then your hiring process might be to blame. Conversely, if you’re having a hard time keeping good people, then your culture might not be up to snuff.

Another major concern is growth. When you’re growing quickly, it can be very challenging to maintain equilibrium. Don’t get too down on yourself if there’s a bit of a backlash from your workers when your company is growing, because that’s when you’re under the greatest pressure. But finding the right people should be a priority for every organization.

For my company, finding the right cultural fit and people who are aligned with our core values, mission, and broader vision is an essential component to finding the right hires. We want people who will work hard, express enthusiasm for both the idea and the product, and ultimately show that they are passionate about doing meaningful work. Here are some tips that I’ve used to identify these people, and find the right personality fits for my team.

Reflect and Define

Think about some of your best workers, past and present. What qualities and traits do they possess? How do they handle themselves? How do they communicate? Birds of a feather flock together, so if you can identify a few people who are particularly astute, they could very well have like-minded colleagues and friends.

These workers have obviously proven themselves valuable to the company over the long haul. Take some time to think what it is about them that makes them such an asset. By identifying these qualities, you will be better prepared to spot future rock stars for your organization.

Read more at www.businesscollective.com…