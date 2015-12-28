15 Self-Affirmations to Keep You Focused and Motivated Throughout the New Year

Most of us start the New Year feeling unstoppable, fearless, and ready to take on the world. Then, suddenly, something happens. Your positive attitude becomes a thing of the past, and you fall victim to insecurity, lack of confidence, and self-destructing behaviors — which ultimately stops you from becoming your best self.

Well, sometimes you have to be your own cheerleader. Self-affirmations can help you boost your confidence and take the necessary steps to turn your ideas into reality. Here are 15 positive affirmations compiled by the website Happy Black Woman to help support you throughout the New Year.

1. I embrace success. The words “I can’t” are not in my vocabulary. I refuse to believe my own excuses. I am unstoppable!

2. I am calm in the face of conflict. I brush annoyances off quickly and easily. I agree to disagree. I am bigger than that!

3. I choose to radiate love, joy, and gratitude today. I know life is too short to dwell on negativity. I walk in the light!

4. I release my need to impress others. I know that I have nothing to prove. I choose to accept myself just the way I am!

5. I am free to create my OWN reality. I have choices in all situations. Nothing stands between me and my highest good.

6. I release my attachment to everything that no longer serves me. I refuse to let anything or anyone hold me back!

7. I release my need to compare myself to others. I judge myself by my own standards of success. I am ENOUGH just as I am.

8. I am ready to show the world who I am and what I have to offer. No one can stop me from fulfilling my purpose!

9. I am making space for more success to come into my life. I let go of my excuses. I am productive and focused on results!

10. I choose to take responsibility for my own happiness. I will not let anyone “make” me angry today. I am in control!

11. I am committed to the possibility of my own success. I take action on my goals now so I can have the lifestyle I want.

12. I honor my need to rest and recharge. I am committed to finding at least one hour of “me” time today!

13. I am here for a reason. That reason does not include gossip and negativity. I am committed to being a positive influence!

14. I take my goals seriously. I know that my time here on earth is limited. I honor my life by doing what I love.

15. I am committed to my own success. I go out of my way to meet people I admire and respect. I am on the path to greatness!

