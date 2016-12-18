In Case You Missed It: Must Reads You Need This Weekend

Here are the must-reads that you missed at BE and around the web this week

Just in case you didn’t have time to sift through all of the great content we created this week at BlackEnterprise.com, here’s a roundup of some of the best stories that were recently published on our site. Plus, as a special bonus, we’ve listed two additional stories from around the web that you must read this weekend.

Mark Zuckerberg Lays Down the Hammer on Fake News

Facebook takes active steps to squash fake news shared on its platform.

#BuyBlack: BE’s 2016 Holiday Gift Guide for the Fly Professional

#BuyBlack and be fly this holiday season. Your style and community will thank you.

She Makes More. Can You Handle It?

Can love survive when she makes more money than he does? Sure it can. Here’s how.

From The Atlantic:

My President Was Black

A history of the first African American White House—and of what came next.

From Huffington Post:

12 Black Kids Who Rocked The World in 2016

The future looks so much brighter with these young people in it.