In Case You Missed It: Must Reads You Need This Weekend

Volunteer Your Way to a New Job

Have you ever considered volunteering as a way to find a new job? If not, you should. BE’s Robin White-Goode spoke to Barbara Marbury about how her volunteer work and impressive soft skills helped her land a cushy position at the University of Oregon’s Center for Multicultural Academic Excellence. Click here to read more.

‘Tis Better to Give, But Don’t Get Taken

Many people love to give during the holiday season, but before you drop your guards and open your wallet, learn how to protect yourself from predators and scam artists. Click here to read more.

Join Us in Houston, America’s Next Great Black Business Mecca

Hundreds of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and aspiring business owners, are expected to attend the 2017 Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit. But if that doesn’t convince you to register, then take a look at BE’s very own publisher and CEO, Mr. Earl G. Graves, publisher’s letter, detailing the reasons why you don’t want to miss this signature BE conference.

Things women of color are tired of edition

Radio mega star Charlamenge Tha God’s accusations that women of color are not doing enough to when it comes to social media activism are causing a stir on the Internet. However, Medium writer Bridget Todd did an excellent job articulating the pain and frustration that black women feel in response to Charlemagne and all other black men who unfairly targeted and bashed black women. Read about it here.

Why the Fight for Justice Should take a Page from the Mighty Morphing Power Rangers

For those still feeling confused, frustrated and upset about Donald Trump winning the White House, here’s some light-hearted humor packed with real solutions on what we should do moving forward. Click here for more.