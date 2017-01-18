The comedian will executive produce and star in the two-hour event set to air in 2017 on HISTORY

Comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart continues to expand his influence. This time around he’s teaming up with HISTORY for a two-hour event titled Kevin Hart Presents: The Black Man’s Guide to History. HISTORY describes the program as a look at lesser-known, yet important black history stories—all filtered through the lens of Kevin Hart.

“I’m very excited to be working with HISTORY on this show because not only is it entertaining, and it’s hysterical, but it also is an important program for our country right now. We hope to make people laugh and learn a bit too,” said Hart.

The show begins as Hart finds his daughter upset after watching the film 12 Years A Slave, believing that black history appears to only be about slavery and oppression. According to HISTORY, this prompts Hart to educate her through scripted re-enactments about fascinating, black, American, historical figures that aren’t as well known. Examples of historical figures re-enacted in the show include: Matthew Henson, the first person to go to the North Pole, but did not receive the credit; Robert Smalls, a former slave who led a revolt on a Confederate warship and pretended to be the captain to evade capture; Mae Jemison, the first black female astronaut; and Henry “Box” Brown, a slave who courageously mailed himself to a free state in a box.

“Kevin is an extraordinary performer with a real appreciation for history,” said Paul Cabana, executive vice president and head of programming, HISTORY. “Only he could bring these true stories to life in such an entertaining way. We’re thrilled to be working with him.”

Hart will star and executive produce the two-hour event from Hartbeat Productions and Comedy Dynamics. An airdate has yet to be announced.