BE Luxury: African Modern DÃ©cor Inspo

Ways to accentuate the home with heritage-focused designs

Textural elements can transform a room into enviable design. The vibrancy of print adds dimension and color livens. Fabric provides visual interest, even an intimate feel. Additionally, it’s an all-in-one way to achieve a focal point, distinction, and contrast. Patterns create depth and can add pop.

Here’s a brief look at exceptional, luxury, accent pieces with native traditions interpreted into contemporary styles that are both cultural and fashionable.

Ghanaian Mimi Plange references kente patterns and Asante dolls, in this textile furnishing design:



(Image: @mimiplange)

Yinka Ilori represents a Nigerian parable in customized, up-cycled, vintage furniture:



(Image: @yinka_ilori)

Eva Sonaike lampshades reflect influences of mid-century African fabric patterns and architecture:



(Image: @evasonaike)

South African Imiso Ceramics’ clay art is molded to life by co-founder Zizipho Poswa:



(Image: AfriMod)

These disruptive, funky designs by Johannesburg, South Africa-based Dokter and Misses, make for perfectly functional organizers:



(Image: Blouin Art)

Sierra Leonean Isatu Funna’s homewares boutique, Dar Leone, includes prime wallpaper designs:



(Image: Dar Leone)

Malian Boubacar Doumbia uses “mud cloth with stain and dye” techniques:



(Image: AdÃ¨le Dejak)

T. Bernie is an aesthetic entrepreneur serving clients as a real estate advisor with Compass of downtown, luxury spaces and as a public relations strategist to beauty and lifestyle brands. Jamaican born, Florida raised, and New York City made, she relocated back, and is a go-to for New Miami chic as well as live-work-play between the cities. #LiveBeauty @lipstickandpropertyvalue