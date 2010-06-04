PHOTOS

    All I’m going to say is “Our Dollars Have Power”. If we choose to accept this disparity, then shame on us! When we threaten to pull back our money, people usually make changes in our favor. Let’s try that in this situation!

  • I can truly relate, as a sister its worst. My partner and I did everything 5 years ago from having a poster, a radio voice over, a full cast and crew to being on the production charts in the hollywood reporter…not one came forward to get this film produced…not even our brothers and sisters who could have backed us. Until we realize that in order to make it in Hollywood or in any business function, we need to support each other and not relying on the big cheese. Remember Obama did it grass-roots and he’s the president, we need to do the same. As far as Tyler Perry, my hats off to him, in fact my partner and I are doing his way. Our Prayers For The Ghetto is a stage-play which premiere Oct. 4 & 5 at the 45th Street Theater off Broadway and from there try to get it in other cities as I’m in the process of turning it into a screenplay for film.

      Failure is not an option being true to yourself, money is real, but the idea originated from the mind, so must all things that come into this world. If you find yourself some where you’ve never been be sure to leave a trail of bread crumbs it does help to find another way. Much Love.

    Responding to “Blacks Behind The Camera”, Money is only a part of the equation, strategy and tactic to achieve your objective, with a plan “B”-“Z” to accomplish your goal with failure not being a option, is the mind set for a mind set of denial. Ask yourself what do you want and accomplish what you will with the way. Peace to all.

