BOSS Network Founder Cameka Smith on Living the Good Life

BE social media manager Sirita Wright and the Founder of The Boss Network, Cameka Smith.

In case you missed out on The Good Life tour, brought to you by Black Enterprise and Lexus back in July, BE‘s Sirita Wright was on the scene in Chicago, speaking to business and brand influencers, like Cameka Smith.

Smith, who is the founder of The BOSS Network and longtime friend of BE, shares advice that many entrepreneurs and women in business tend to forget—how to take the time to celebrate your hard work and achievements. She also talked about what living “the good life” means to her.

Take a look in the video below!