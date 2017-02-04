The#BuyBlack for Bae Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

BE is here to help you celebrate love while staying conscious and true to the community

(Image: iStock.com/jonya)

Searching for the perfect gift to express your love for a special someone this Valentine’s Day? Then look no further! Here’s a list of 10 different ways you can treat your partner (or even a friend or family member) with a great product or service that happens to be black-owned.

For Him or Her:

M.Boutique

M.Boutique’s luxury line of all-natural, toxin-free personal and home care products has everything you need to set a romantic night for you and bae. To start, you can transform your home into a love paradise with M.Boutique’s chemical-free cleaning supplies, which will leave your place looking and smelling fresh and clean.

Next, you’ll want to purchase one of their seductively scented natural wax candles, which are infused with natural oils, so that you can dim the lights and keep the mood sexy.

Finally, as a gift, present your boo with a personal care set from The Foster My Body Collection and then offer them a relaxing massage with their body hydrator or a bubble bath using their invigorating bath and shower gel.

Those in the New York City area can check out M.Boutique’s brick-and-mortar shop in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn. However, all others can look them up online at www.mboutiqueintl.com.

Price range: $8 – $50

2. Bedroom Kandi

If you want to heat things up and have a little fun in the bedroom, consider investing in erotic toys from the Bedroom Kandi collection. This naughty toy line, which was launched by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, includes high-quality devices and toys that will stimulate pleasure and add a little a spice.

Product prices vary from as low as $6 for a duo tickler and paddle wand to gift sets for up to $219.

3. Ronald Draper ART

If your bae has an appreciation for culture and contemporary art, then they’ll love Ronald A. Draper’s collection of art and apparel. Many signature pieces created by Draper—a young, message-driven, mixed-medium artist out of Harlem—is both inspired by and reflective of black music and culture. A piece from his LOVE Art series would be a dope gift for a special person. But if you’re looking for a great way to show the woman you love how much you appreciate her strength and beauty, then consider one of his framed, hand painted LOVE notes. (Price: $150)

Meanwhile, Draper’s apparel line is a brilliant blend of his creative, conscious art and fashionable attire.

The Made With LOVE Sweatshirt (Price: $55)

If an 8-foot wide piece of art is too big for your place, then consider gifting your sweetie a LOVE pin to express your affection. (Price: $19.88)

The LOVE hat is another fashionable way to show someone you care. (Price: $44)

4. The Black Love for Valentine’s Day App

Techie’s who want to express their love digitally should download The Black Love for Valentine’s Day app, an iMessage stickers app created by Digital Strategist Mike Street. The app allows you to send cute and fun messages to your love all day long to let them know that you’re thinking about them. Plus, unlike most apps, Black Love only features adorable characters of color.

(Price: $1.99)

For Her

5. The Party Spa

Every woman loves to be pampered and spoiled at the spa, but, unfortunately, not every woman has time to actually travel to one. This Valentine’s Day, make things a little easier for your girlfriend or wife by bringing her professional spa treatment right to her home. The Party Spa is a mobile company that provides on-demand five-star services, such as massages, nail, and skincare for those on the go. This way, you and your honey can enjoy the experience of being pampered together in the comfort of your own home or hotel room.

If you like, you can also sign up for the “Beauty Delivered” package with a luxury glam squad that provides mobile cosmetic dentistry, makeup, and haircare.

6. Phillip Ashley Chocolates

Phillip Ashley Chocolates Assortment

Giving your woman chocolate on Valentine’s Day is a traditional treat that never goes out of style! However, this year you can add a bit more flavor to the delicious sweet by ordering her a box of Phillip Ashley Chocolates, which puts a creative twist on chocolate. Some of the original flavors include collards, cornbread, brandy, ginger, bourbon, pumpkin pie, customized by Chef Ashley.

(Price: $15-$84)

7. SassBoxx Subscription

Instead of getting your sweetheart just one gift basket of health and beauty products, why not get her a year’s worth of black girl magic delights? You can purchase an ongoing subscription to SassBoxx, which will deliver beauty & lifestyle brands owned by women of color directly to her each month. You have the option of paying each month per box or subscribing to three different Sassy Subscription options, where you will automatically receive a delivery each month.

8. A Ticket to BE’s Women of Power Summit

Any female entrepreneur or professional woman could benefit from the Black Enterprise Women of Power Summit on March 9–12, in Phoenix. Each year, BE empowers women from around the country with knowledge, insight, and access to powerhouse women of color. The convention also equips women with career, networking, and business strategies. Plus, attendees will hear from Shirley Caesar, Phylicia Rashad, Ursula Burns, and Elaine Welteroth.

For Him

9. The Bevel Shave System

The Bevel Shave System is a gift that will give your guy the perfect shave. Created by Tristan Walker, Bevel is an innovative shaving solution for those prone to irritating shaving bumps. The Bevel Shave system is available through Walker & Co., Amazon.com, and Target.com.

(Price: $89.95)

However, the subscription service, for $29.95 per month, provides a 90-day Bevel Starter Bundle, which includes a Safety Razor, Shaving Brush, Blades, Priming Oil, Shave Cream, and Restoring Balm. After 90 days, you’ll automatically receive another 90-day Replenishment Bundle.

10. Courvoisier X.O

A bottle of Courvoisier X.O is a luxurious and classy gift and a great way to either start or end a romantic night. The mahogany colored blend on Courvoisier X.O. exudes an intense aroma of crème brulée, complemented by notes of vanilla, cinnamon, candied orange, and Irish flower. With a velvety texture and aromatic bouquet, this gift is sure to impress the sophisticated gentleman in your life. Learn more about the brand and its artistry at courvoisier.com.

(Price$150 for 750ml)