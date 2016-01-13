Happy Founders Day: 10 Celebrity Power Women Who Belong to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

These women are industry leaders--from entertainment to education to business

by     Posted: January 13, 2016

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is celebrating its Founders Day today. The empowering women’s organization was founded on January 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women at Howard University. Delta Sigma Theta is one of the oldest and largest African American Greek-lettered organizations.

Check out these 10 celebrity Deltas who have been leaders in their industries:

Actress and Activist, Sheryl Lee Ralph:

11 Responses to Happy Founders Day: 10 Celebrity Power Women Who Belong to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority

  3. Carly says:
    January 13, 2016 at 5:34 pm

    Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest. It was founded in 1908. Check your facts please

  4. Clyde says:
    January 13, 2016 at 5:44 pm

    Sorry Delta is NOT the oldest. Alpha Kappa Alpha was the first. Just a note for accuracy.

    • Khadija says:
      October 13, 2016 at 4:13 pm

      AKA was not incorporated as a sorority until 1914. Before then they were a social organization making Delta the 1st sorority. Now that’s your accuracy.

      • AKAracy Matters. says:
        November 24, 2016 at 4:24 am

        For the sake of accuracy I’m responding. Here’s a historical timeline:

        AKA was founded on January 15, 1908.
        DST was founded on January 13, 1913
        AKA was INCORPORATED on January 29, 1913
        DST was INCORPORATED in 1930

        Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Innnnnncorporated is the 1st black Greek sorority FOUNDED & INCORPORATED for and by African-American women.

        -CG

      • Yolanda Speller says:
        January 13, 2017 at 8:46 pm

        Yes, it was the 1st incorporated Sorority.

  6. Soror Ada - DST. says:
    January 14, 2016 at 9:23 pm

    You’re right Delta was founded 1913 at Howard University .

