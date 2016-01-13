Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is celebrating its Founders Day today. The empowering women’s organization was founded on January 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women at Howard University. Delta Sigma Theta is one of the oldest and largest African American Greek-lettered organizations.
[RELATED: Lincoln Motor Company Lends Support to Black Greek Organizations]
Check out these 10 celebrity Deltas who have been leaders in their industries:
Actress and Activist, Sheryl Lee Ralph:
Pingback: Happy Founders Day: 10 Celebrity Power Women Who Belong to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority | BlackinAmerica.News
Pingback: Happy Founders Day: 10 Celebrity Power Women Who Belong to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority - The Black Wall Street 1921 Tulsa
Alpha Kappa Alpha is the oldest. It was founded in 1908. Check your facts please
It say ONE of the oldest. Slow down
*says
Sorry Delta is NOT the oldest. Alpha Kappa Alpha was the first. Just a note for accuracy.
AKA was not incorporated as a sorority until 1914. Before then they were a social organization making Delta the 1st sorority. Now that’s your accuracy.
For the sake of accuracy I’m responding. Here’s a historical timeline:
AKA was founded on January 15, 1908.
DST was founded on January 13, 1913
AKA was INCORPORATED on January 29, 1913
DST was INCORPORATED in 1930
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Innnnnncorporated is the 1st black Greek sorority FOUNDED & INCORPORATED for and by African-American women.
-CG
Yes, it was the 1st incorporated Sorority.
Pingback: Happy Founders Day: 10 Celebrity Power Women Who Belong to Delta Sigma Theta Sorority | BlackinAmerica.News
You’re right Delta was founded 1913 at Howard University .