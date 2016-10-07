Dr. Kristin Motley Fights Rising Healthcare Costs

Health Care Solutions of Delaware Valley L.L.C. has helped people save over $500,000 on prescription drug fees

Dr. Kristin Motley Founded Health Care Solutions of Delaware Valley L.L.C. to help people who could not afford their medications.

Born and raised in Chester, Pennsylvania, Dr. Kristin Motley is passionate about helping people obtain the medications they need and educating them on how to use their medications appropriately. She strongly believes in a phrase often shared by her pastor, “When you know better, you do better.”

In 2010, Dr. Motley founded Health Care Solutions of Delaware Valley L.L.C. to help people in her hometown and vicinity who couldn’t afford their medications. Since opening, HCS has helped people save over $500,000 on prescription drug costs. Over the years, HCS has evolved into a full-service health and wellness company. HCS now provides myriad healthcare services, including smoking cessation programs, medication cost savings, and weight management, for individuals and companies to improve health and to save money on healthcare costs.

BlackEnterprise.com had the opportunity to talk to Dr. Motley about the disparity gaps in healthcare, where people of color can find the right healthcare information, and her advice for women of color looking to pursue a career in medicine.

What led you to found Health Care Solutions of Delaware L.L.C.?

I received a call that my grandmother’s blood pressure and cholesterol were through the roof. I went to her house to find out why, and she told me that she didn’t feel sick so she saw no need to take her medications. She went on to say the medication was expensive. I explained to her that she could feel perfectly fine even though her health conditions were not well controlled and that she was putting herself at risk for a heart attack or stroke, the ‘silent killers.’ That was a huge eye-opener for her. I also contacted her doctor and asked him to change some of her expensive medications to lower-cost generics. Those changes saved her a lot of money. She’s been taking her medications every day since then. I figured that if I could help my grandmother with those issues, then I could help others too. That’s when HCS was born.

How can we close the disparity/inequality/access gap in the healthcare system?

The healthcare gap is a huge issue in the U.S. Unfortunately, there is no easy solution for this problem. While experts work on this issue, there’s a lot that we can do ourselves. We can limit the amount of processed foods we eat, engage in more physical activity, and seek resources to better manage stress. Making healthy lifestyle changes is the key. I encourage my patients to pick one area where they want to improve, then take small steps to accomplish it.

Trusting doctors is an issue within our community. Where can people of color go to find the right information and resources to make informed decisions?

When patients tell me that their doctor is not listening to them or rushes through their appointments, I encourage them to seek a new provider. I explain that the best way to find a good provider is to ask family and friends. Referrals work for mechanics and beauticians and work great for healthcare providers too. When seeking quick health information, I generally discourage people from using the internet because it’s hard to determine if the website is credible. However, there are some reputable websites where people can find information that they can trust. One example is MedlinePlus.gov which also includes specific content on African American health.

As a woman of color within your profession, what types of obstacles have you had to face along your journey?

One of my biggest obstacles was convincing people that I started the company. When I first launched, I attended countless networking events. I was often the youngest female in the room. In addition, there were hardly any people of color at those events. When I initially introduced myself as the president of the company, I often received confused responses. People, mostly men, would ask follow-up questions implying that my company was a franchise or a sub-division of a larger organization. I spent a lot of time explaining that I, a young black girl, started a healthcare company.

What are three pieces of advice you have for young women of color looking to pursue a career in medicine?

First, young women of color should pursue a discipline in which they are passionate. They should not be motivated by salary. Over time, I’ve learned that enjoying my work is much more important than how much I’m paid. Next, they should volunteer in the field prior to investing time and money in a career that isn’t a good fit for them. Shadowing various healthcare professionals in high school helped me realize I was in the right field. Lastly, once they enter their profession, they should be prepared to offer their talents to underserved communities. Not only will their service fill a need, they will inspire other young girls to pursue similar careers.