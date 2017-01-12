Your Health is Your Wealth! Get Fit With These 5 Practices

A.D. Dolphin of The Steve Harvey Show helps us understand the value of health as a key in becoming a wealthier #techie you

In one of the most prolific Presidential Farewell addresses of the 21st century, President Obama delivered various quotes to live by, yet the one that resounded with the echoes of the rhetoric of Dr. Martin Luther King’s most noted speech — “I have a Dream”— was “We have what we need to do so.”

Now that we are in full swing of 2017 there are a few things that we must do to prepare for the journey ahead—just in case the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) aka Obamacare in fully repealed—and that begins with understanding that Your Health is Your Wealth. This is of the utmost importance in sustaining and growing as #techies and as Americans.

While chatting with a good friend of mine, A.D. Dolphin, CEO of Dherbs.com and the new health coach of The Steve Harvey Show, he shared with me five key things that can prepare us all to begin ensuring Your Health is Your Wealth.

Check them out below, trust me, it will help change your life.

1. Your Health is Your Wealth

One of the things money can’t buy is your health because it’s PRICELESS. Don’t wait to get sick to go see your doctor. Did you know that only 38% of Americans get an annual physical/exam? These exams don’t catch all illnesses, which is why it is important to take further actions. Ladies, remember to get your annual mammogram if you are at least 40 or older, especially if breast cancer runs in your family. Also, 1 in every 6 men is diagnosed with prostate cancer, so men should get their prostates checked!

2. Cleanse Your Body

Commit to doing a 20-Day Full Body Cleanse. If we give our cars tune-ups, then we should give our bodies tune-ups as well. The body needs to get rid of the junk, toxins, and impurities that have been hibernating in there for who knows how long. It’s time to clean out all of your major eliminative channels and give your body a FRESH, NEW START for the NEW YEAR!

3. Drink Water

It’s that simple… drink water! It flushes out toxins, boosts the immune system, improves skin complexion, helps prevent cramps and sprains, and it puts you in a good mood when your body is functioning at its best. To stay properly hydrated, drink half your bodyweight in ounces of water. If you weight 150lbs and divide that by 2 to get 75, you should be drinking 75 ounces of water every day.

4.Take time to Meditate

If you’ve never meditated, all you have to do is breathe. You don’t have to design a special room for meditation. Just find a nice quiet space to clear your mind. Meditation can help eliminate negative thoughts, worries, anxiety, and all factors that can prevent us from being our best selves.

5. Unplug and Disconnect

It’s unhealthy to constantly be connected to our phones, laptops, TV’s, and all other areas of technology. The world can be a healthier place if we unplug and disconnect. If we give our minds, bodies, and souls time to reboot and recharge we will be more productive and effective. Take time to enjoy nature. Go on a hike, bike ride, or just take your shoes off and put your feet in the grass. All of these things help recharge your body and mind.

Be sure to listen for A.D. weekly on The Steve Harvey Morning Show (radio) giving advice and tips to live the healthy, happy life you deserve.