Plus Size Fashion Show at New York Fashion Week

Curvy fashion show educates and entertains

It’s fashion week in New York and this year ushered in what could be a mainstay for future seasons- a plus size runway show.

Full Blossom magazine– a publication catering to the curvy fashionista – sponsored the event benefiting the Divabetic organization, which was inspired in part by the late R&B Legend, Luther Vandross’ struggle with diabetes.

The organization, along with Full Blossom’s Face the Sweet campaign, aims to empower women to take on diabetes fearlessly through education and a positive attitude.

Fashion lines such as Jules Couture and Stiletto Plus, showed off all of the fabrics, silhouettes and patterns that plus size women are told they are not supposed to wear. A stream of florals, stripes, animal prints and sequins sashayed down the runway introducing a new era of plus size fashion.

Jumpsuits, baby doll dresses and revealing bathing suits in a multitude of bright colors made bold statements as models of varying sizes fiercely strutted down the catwalk.

In between the designers’ sets, the MCs including Divabetic founder Max Szadek, shared anecdotes and tidbits on the importance of eating well, exercising and having a positive attitude as a means to staying healthy. The bold and sexy show educated and entertained while showcasing diverse fashion for the curvy set.

plus size fashion show runway model

plus size fashion

Images provided by Turner Family Portraits