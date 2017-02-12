The Professional’s Practical Guide to Practicing Stillness

“Once you know yourself in this living stillness, there is nothing in this world that is greater than you”

As human beings, we often hear the word “stillness,” but what does that really mean? How can we, as busy professionals and entrepreneurs, incorporate this into our busy lives, when time is of the essence?

Well, let’s take a closer look into the practice of stillness and seven actionable steps that you can start taking NOW to begin your journey of stillness.

1. Cut Off ALL Electronic Devices—I Mean Every Single One of Them!

Our family and friends, emails, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and so on can do without you for 10-60 minutes per day. You don’t have to be accessible at all times, honestly. Make it a practice to spend meaningful time, each day, unplugged.

2. Learn to Listen

This one sounds easy, but sometimes it can be challenging, since as humans, we often feel that we have to talk, give our opinion, and respond. However, everything doesn’t require you to open your mouth. Make a conscious decision to listen more and talk less in your relationships, with others, and with God.

3. Count Your Breathing

Focus on your breathing as you take deep breathes in through your nose and out through your mouth. Try to count “one” when you take in your first breath, then “two” as you breathe out. Repeat this to the count of 10, then start again at one.

4. Refocus When Your Mind Wanders Off

Your mind will wander—there is no if, and, or buts about it—but, this is perfectly normal. When this happens, go back to your breathing technique previously discussed. Stillness is a practice and it will take practice to make it perfect.

5. Don’t Focus on Clearing Your Mind

Most people automatically think that stillness means being blocked from all information in their head or to block all thoughts, but you won’t. Your brain is going to do just what it was developed to do, and that is to bring in information. So, when you have thoughts and information on your head, just practice focusing your attention, and when your mind wanders, practice some more. Remember practice make perfect!

6. Stay With Whatever Arises

Now, I know that I have told you to practice breathing when you mind wanders off, but after you have been practicing stillness for about a week or two, stay with those thoughts and feelings that come up. At this point, those thoughts and feelings are something that we want to avoid, but something we need to acknowledge.

7. Commit

I am telling you that, in the beginning, you will feel lost. However, the more you practice, the better you will get at it, and the better results you will get. So, really commit yourself to practicing stillness.

This article was written by The BOSS Network Influencer, Nicole Thomas.

Nicole Thomas is an educator, motivator, and purposeful living enthusiast. She has 11 years of experience in leadership, healthcare management, clinical knowledge, and business acumen. Her mission is to help female healthcare professionals to awaken their God-given purpose as a healthcare professional through education and empowerment. Nicole earned her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from Southern University A&M College and her Masters of Nursing with a specialization in Nursing Education from Walden University. She is currently working on her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree and is the author of “In Health, On Purpose: Awakening to Your True Calling in The Healthcare Profession”

Learn more about Nicole Thomas by visiting her website at www.nicolethomas@nicolethomasinc.com

Follow Nicole on Twitter @nicolethomasinc