BE Luxury: Why Take Steps, When There’s An Elevator At Home

Elevating home experience and adding to value

Featuring Lil Wayne’s La Gorce Island, Miami Beach mansion

Elevators are becoming a top redeeming feature. More luxury homeowners are installing custom home lifts.

As people live longer and plan to stay in place, elevators solve the nuisance of stairs. They offer safety for care giving, empowering the elderly, physically challenged, and young children with mobility that eliminates risk of fall and injury. Additionally, they ease the strain of carrying shopping and heavy loads. The vertical amenity assumes less living area and commands a premium in sale price.

Appealing design enhances the space in multistory residences.

Rapper Weezy and guests make breezy moves with views in all-glass, one-of-a-kind beach estate in Miami.



(Image: Miami Condos FL)

Lavish lift in classic contemporary home in the hills of Dubai.



(Image: Decoist)

Octagonal shaped elevators are ideal to occupy and differentiate from other modern styled homes.



(Image: Houzz)

Industrial accents of metal a elevator and spiral staircase, offset by rustic interior.



(Image: Blinds.com)

To the top and back, with through-the-floor elevator or staircase, in an open-plan townhouse in Tel Aviv.



(Image: Decoist)

This round elevator is elegant, centered in this cliff side property in Hawaii.



(Image: Daily Mail)

Hidden elevator allows for southern charm decor to be undisturbed in Atlanta.



(Image: AtlantaBestHomes.com)

T. Bernie is an aesthetic entrepreneur serving clients as a real estate advisor with Compass of downtown, luxury spaces and as a public relations strategist to beauty and lifestyle brands. Jamaican born, Florida raised, and New York City made, she relocated back, and is a go-to for New Miami chic as well as live-work-play between the cities. #LiveBeauty @lipstickandpropertyvalue