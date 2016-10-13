Add This to Your Shopping List: Queen Latifah’s New Line of Flowers

The Queen Collection of floral bouquets is now available at a supermarket near you

Queen Latifah’s new line of flowers

Entertaining at home? Stopping at the supermarket to pick up a bouquet for decoration? Make sure you’re giving your blooms the royal treatment with Queen Latifah’s new line of flowers.

The Queen Collection is a line of floral bouquets and plants designed by award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer Dana “Queen Latifah” Owens. It’s available now at Stop & Shop, Giant, and Martin’s Food Markets. They’re all divisions of Ahold USA, one of the world’s largest food retail groups, with 780 supermarkets across 14 states. The collection can also be ordered online at Petal Delivery.

“I love flowers, giving them and receiving them. So when Ahold USA presented me with this incredible opportunity, I jumped at the chance to create my own floral line that is beautiful, and easily accessible at popular grocery stores, at affordable prices,” said Owens in a press release. “I am extremely proud of the innovative designs we’ve created and the quality flowers that I have handpicked exclusively for The Queen Collection.”

Queen Latifah’s new line of flowers includes two orchids and eight floral bouquets. Each has been personally named based on the feeling it is meant to convey. In-store bouquets, which start at $10.88, carry names such as “Unity Bouquet,” “Hope Bouquet,” and “Confidence Bouquet.”

Online arrangements run in the $60 to $70 price range. They are similarly named with inspirational phrases, such as “Higher Power,” “Majestic Crown,” and “Be Your True Self.” All of the flowers in the bouquets and arrangements are sustainably sourced from certified farms.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exclusive partnership with Queen Latifah,” said Kelly Krutz, Ahold USA Floral Portfolio Lead, in a press release. “[She] is not only a renowned and award-winning global entertainer, but also someone with impeccable taste and style that shines through in The Queen Collection.”