At a mere 18 years old, gymnast Simone Biles is a history maker as the first African American world all-around champion and the first woman to win three consecutive world all-around titles. Biles currently stands as the most decorated female gymnast and holds the record for the most gold medals won by a female gymnast in World Championship history.
Black History Month: Simone Biles, Gymnast
28 days of modern black history makers
