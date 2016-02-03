Black History Month: Simone Biles, Gymnast

28 days of modern black history makers

by     Posted: February 3, 2016

Simone Biles, gymnastAt a mere 18 years old, gymnast Simone Biles is a history maker as the first African American world all-around champion and the first woman to win three consecu­tive world all-around titles. Biles cur­rently stands as the most decorated female gym­nast and holds the record for the most gold med­als won by a female gymnast in World Championship history.

