LeBron James Is Destined For NBA Ownership [The Shadow League]

And why not? He’s admitted that the ghost he’s chasing is that bald guy who once invited people to come fly with him while he figuratively owned the league as a player with the Chicago Bulls in the ’90s.

James is not shy about his desire to be like Mike, and that’s not solely limited to his on-court exploits

In a recent interview with Ken Berger of The Athletic during the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics, he re-emphasized his desire to become a majority owner in the NBA, just like Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Bobcats.*

