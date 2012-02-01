Super Bowl XLVI: Is the Real Game Online or On the Field?

An examination of social media's influence on the business of the big game

by     Posted: February 1, 2012

(Image: ThinkStock)

Year after year the Super Bowl is the most widely watched event worldwide. Last year was no exception with over 111 million people viewing the Green Bay Packers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, setting an American TV record. The prediction is that Super Bowl XLVI will exceed last year’s viewing audience. Over 70,000 fans are expected to be at Lucas Oil Stadium for the game and between 100,000-to-150,000 fans are expected to be in Indianapolis for the major sporting event. Then, of course, there are the countless others who will be keyed in to the game via social media.

This year’s Super Bowl will be one of the most connected events in sports history with Twitter, Facebook, mobile apps and hash tags at the heart of the online engagement. The social media strategy will include the game, commercials, and information for fans in Indianapolis. For the first time in history, the Super Bowl host committee has setup a social media command center, a 2,800 square foot space with a 50-person team that will monitor the online activity of the most important football game of the year.

Here’s a brief list of Super Bowl-related social media musts:

Now, let’s take a look at the 2011 Super Bowl digital stats to get a sense of how important the digital landscape has become to the Super Bowl.

  • 4.5 millions tweets Super Bowl XLV (4,064 tweets per second)
  • 360 million views of Super Bowl ads online
  • 61% of Facebook users who identified as Super Bowl fans posted status updates during the game in 2011
  • 28% of users who identified as fans directly chatted or messaged with friends
  • 22% of people planning to view the Super Bowl will be on Facebook
  • 15 million Americans posts on a social media after the game
  • 43% of the 15 million Americans plan to re-watch their favorite ad
  • 31% of the 15 million Americans plan to share their favorite ad via email or social network

Due to the size of the viewing audience, Super Bowl commercials are just as, if not more, important that the game itself. In fact, with advertisers vying for your attendance and online engagement, a single 30-second spot costs $3.5 million. One of the top ways to monitor the commercials is via Brand Bowl 2012, a dashboard managed by Mullen and Radian 6.  The dashboard will monitor tweet sentiment (positive, neutral and negative), the number of tweets per brand and users reactions on Twitter to provide a total brand score.

Super Bowl ads are going to be more interactive this year. One of the most exciting pieces of digital technology is the Chevy Game Time mobile app that was developed by Detroit Labs, a startup from the Motor City.

The social media strategy at Super Bowl XLVI is the game within the game and begs the question: is the real game being played online or on the field. Either way we look to forward to seeing you online.

    Great interview. Thanks, Joe and Jason.
    Excellent recipe, i tried it recently and all my family loved it
    admin, thanks very much for your illuminating theard on this thread
    Mirror, Mirror, on the wall. Who's the most scientifically useful of them all?
    I'm really enjoying this site. Nice information.

  • Thank you for your blog post. Manley and I have already been saving for our new book on this topic and your writing has made us all to save the money. Your opinions really resolved all our queries. In fact, over what we had known prior to when we found your great blog. My spouse and i no longer have doubts and also a troubled mind because you have totally attended to our own needs above. Thanks

  $3.5 million for a 30 second spot!!! OMG

    I don't even understand how I ended up right here, but I thought this put up used to be good. I do not understand who you are but definitely you are going to a well-known blogger if you are not already. Cheers!

    Somebody necessarily help to make severely posts I'd state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and thus far? I amazed with the research you made to create this actual submit extraordinary. Excellent process!

      It's truly a great and helpful piece of information. I'm glad that you simply shared this helpful information with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.

        You realize thus significantly on the subject of this topic, produced me personally imagine it from numerous various angles. Its like women and men aren't involved except it is something to do with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent. At all times deal with it up!

      Hello, Neat post. There is an issue with your web site in internet explorer, might test this? IE still is the market leader and a large component to folks will pass over your excellent writing due to this problem.

    Excellent website. A lot of helpful information here. I am sending it to several friends ans also sharing in delicious. And certainly, thanks to your sweat!

    Fantastic beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog website? The account helped me a applicable deal. I were tiny bit familiar of this your broadcast provided vivid clear concept

    Excellent put up, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists of this sector don't realize this. You should continue your writing. I am confident, you have a great readers' base already!|What's Taking place i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads. I hope to contribute & assist other users like its helped me. Good job.

    Thanks for a wonderful and useful article

    You really make it appear so easy with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be really something that I think I might never understand. It seems too complex and very large for me. I'm looking forward on your next submit, I will attempt to get the hang of it!

    I'm really inspired along with your writing talents and also with the layout to your blog. Is this a paid subject matter or did you modify it your self? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is uncommon to peer a nice blog like this one these days..

    Awesome issues here. I'm very satisfied to see your post. Thank you so much and I'm taking a look forward to touch you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?

    I'm extremely inspired together with your writing skills and also with the structure in your weblog. Is this a paid topic or did you modify it your self? Anyway stay up the excellent high quality writing, it's rare to peer a great blog like this one nowadays..

