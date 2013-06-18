Do I Need A Travel Agent For That? Travel Agent vs. Travel App

Travel agents vs. Travel apps

Chances are you’re looking forward to that much-needed summer vacation, you have a million activities in mind and then the all too familiar question comes up: Do I need a travel agent for that?! Well, from booking a flight, planning a wine or culinary tour, a private car service, or even arranging a dinner on an iceberg, there are travel apps or a digital travel concierge for just about anything!

Meet my favorite sites and apps for all of your travel needs-before, during and even after your trip!

Before you go

Visit Trip Advisor to research and plan your perfect getaway. Do you need travel ideas and inspiration? Trip Advisor’s Travel inspiration page, provides destination recommendations and access to off-line city guides, itineraries, and a host of traveler forums, all based upon your personal travel preferences.

Check out Kayak to search for the best available flight options. This app is like an old faithful friend, year after year our relationship just keeps getting better. It searches countless external sites for the best price information, including checking airline websites and other online reservation sites.

Read more at Travelista.tv