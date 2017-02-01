Experience Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

In a state renown for gambling, you might think that’s there is nothing else to do in Nevada. Well, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno.

Atlantis knows how to keep you busy and entertained without you wagering a dime. Sure, ways to test your luck abound at Atlantis, but this destination is just as much a resort and a spa as it is a casino. As a matter of fact, it’s an AAA Four Diamond resort, and its spa is the only Forbes Travel Guide four-star spa in northern Nevada. Now that’s a sure bet!

(The holiday-themed lobby of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa)

The first thing Atlantis Casino Resort Spa offers is a view. Each of the property’s 800+ rooms feature floor to ceiling windows and a spectacular view of the Sierra Mountain range. Located in the heart of south Reno’s entertainment, dining and shopping district, Atlantis caters to those looking for a weekend getaway or a once-in-a-lifetime trip. Guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, individual climate-controlled rooms, a 42” flat-screen HDTV in the bedroom and a 20” TV in the bathroom suites. Atlantis also provides complimentary shuttle service to Reno-Tahoe International Airport every 30 minutes; complimentary bottled water; and complimentary access to the indoor atrium pool, outdoor pool, whirlpool spa, and Cardio Theater and Fitness Center.

(Atlantis guestroom) (The Mercedes airport shuttle, compliments of Atlantis.)

There are a variety of casual and fine dining establishments at Atlantis—everything from delis, cafes, and buffets to sushi, seafood, and steakhouses. The newly redesigned Toucan Charlie’s Buffet & Grille at Atlantis is an excellent option for breakfast/brunch, with a buffet that doesn’t seem to end. And the Atlantis Steakhouse, which serves Allen Brothers of Chicago meats—some of the finest steaks in the country—is the epitome of fine dining. But if you venture off the resort for a meal, you won’t be disappointed at Sushi at Jazmine in downtown Reno. It’s an Asian-themed restaurant with an all-you-can-eat sushi bar, and lunch and dinner menus featuring Chinese-style entrees.

(Toucan Charlie’s Buffet and Grille)(Atlantis Steakhouse)(Sushi at Jazmine)

Atlantis ensures that those who don’t have a betting nature have plenty to do. There are bars and lounges; shows and concerts, including free nightly cabaret performances; activities centered around dining experiences; and a Fun Center that’s a haven for arcade lovers and gamers.

It wouldn’t make sense to stay in a four-diamond resort with a four-star spa and not get in a spa treatment. Along with all you’d expect to find at a luxury spa, Spa Atlantis has unique and one-of-a-kind amenities such as the Rasul Ceremonial Chamber, which recreates spa rituals adapted from those enjoyed by ancient royalty!

Be sure to make time for a little sightseeing as Atlantis is in the cultural center of Reno. Check out the Nevada Museum of Art, which has a permanent collection of creative works themed around natural, built, and virtual environments. And visit Reno’s National Automobile Museum, which houses more than 200 classic cars that belonged to California businessman and gaming pioneer William Harrah, founder of Harrah’s Hotels and Casinos.

After you stay at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, you’ll see that Vegas isn’t the only place in Nevada with luxury hotels, great entertainment, and fine dining! Come and see for yourself.