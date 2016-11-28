International Air Travel You Can Afford

Many of us dream of traveling the world and exploring far off or exotic locales, in hopes of coming back with great pictures and even greater memories. But, one of the things that can hold us back is the cost. With domestic travel getting more and more expensive, international travel can seem almost unattainable.

After deciding where you want to go, the next thing you should do is try to find an affordable international airline.

Consider these three suggestions when planning your next adventure outside of the country:

1. Norwegian

Norwegian Air Shuttle has been providing flights between the U.S. and Europe since 2013. It’s one of the fastest growing international carriers, and it has won several awards, including a 2016 Skytrax World Airline Awards for World’s Best Low-Cost, Long- Haul Airline. It operates more than 400 routes to more than 130 destinations in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, the Caribbean, and the U.S.

Reasons to consider Norwegian:

The WayFare Wednesday promotion—a 24-hour fare sale to a certain destination each week. The Norwegian Aura Reader—an interactive tool that lets passengers discover their travel personality and that recommends a corresponding destination. The three ticket options—Low Fare, Fare+, and Flex—offer different baggage, seat, food, drink, and amenity selections. In addition, Flex ticket holders can cancel, reschedule, or make changes to their reservation for free; get access to airport lounges; enjoy a three-course meal; and get fast-track boarding privileges, which means no more taking off shoes, removing laptops from bags, and full-body scans!

2. Emirates

From New York to the Maldives, Emirates flies to more than 150 destinations across six continents. This is pretty impressive for an airline that launched in 1985 with only two aircrafts.

The airline’s frequent flier program, Emirates Skywards, is an award-winning service that has four levels of membership—Blue, Silver, Gold,and Platinum—each with its own exclusive privileges. And Emirates’ in-flight entertainment system has won the best In-Flight Entertainment Skytrax award for 11 for consecutive years.

Reasons to consider Emirates:

Free WiFi and in-seat power outlets, the ability to make in-flight phone calls, and up to 2,500 channels of award-winning entertainment. Gourmet meals inspired by the flight’s destination. Adjustable ambient lighting to help you adjust to your new time zone.

And that’s just Economy Class. First and Business Class passengers can book the complimentary Chauffeur-Drive service, in which a car will deliver you to and from the airport. They also have access to private suites, flat-bed seats, an in-flight lounge and—wait for it—an in-flight shower!

3. Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic was launched in the 1980s by music industry mogul and early Uber investor, Richard Branson. As the United Kingdom’s second largest long-haul airline, the carrier serves the U.K., U.S., Africa, Asia, and the UAE. In 2015, Virgin Atlantic was given a World Travel Award for Europe’s Leading Airline to North America.

Reasons to consider Virgin Atlantic:

Reservations scheduled at least seven days in advance have a “24-hour cooling off period,” where you can cancel or change your flight without penalty. Passengers can check one item of sports equipment, such as a golf bag, for free. Passengers get to choose from a selection of three complimentary in-flight meals

And if you do the Premium Economy Class or Upper Class, you’ll enjoy amenities such as the Wander Wall, where you can stretch your legs and grab a quick snack; a complimentary glass of champagne upon boarding; afternoon tea; and access to Virgin Atlantic airport lounges, which have their own spas!

So, now you have three fewer excuses for not taking a trip to that place you’ve always wanted to go. Bon voyage! Your bucket list awaits.