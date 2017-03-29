Get “Wise” With These 10 Motivational Quotes

In addition to being hump day, Wednesday is the perfect day to reflect on everything you have accomplished so far this week as well regroup as you plan to finish the week off with a bang. It is also the day that social media users encourage one another by sharing positive messages, inspirational quotes, and meaningful memes along with the hashtag #WednesdayWisdom.
Just in case you’re in need of an extra boost of encouragement, here’s a round-up of 10 motivational memes and tweets about business, happiness, life, and more.
Remember, you’re a brand
You have to start somewhere
See the bigger picture
Be resilient
It’s how we react to our failures that makes us who we are. #WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/7HTlj8XvM3— Daymond John (@TheSharkDaymond) March 15, 2017
You are the company you keep
Happiness and contentment go hand in hand
Don’t over analyze
Over Analyses— John McGrath (@JohnMcGrathMB) March 22, 2017
Leads to Paralysis.#WednesdayWisdom#Motivation pic.twitter.com/rC4xCcMxSF
Always keep going
Maintain your dignity
Want more #WednesdayWisdom? Click here to see more positive messages on Twitter. Also, feel free to share your favorite #WednesdayWisdom post with us on Twitter @BlackEnterprise.
Selena Hill is the Associate Digital Editor at Black Enterprise and the founder of Let Your Voice Be Heard! Radio. You can hear Hill and her team talk millennial politics and social issues every Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.
Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @MsSelenaHill.
