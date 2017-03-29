Get “Wise” With These 10 Motivational Quotes

The inspiration you need to get you through the rest of the week

by     Posted: March 29, 2017
(Image: iStock/BrianAJackson )

In addition to being hump day, Wednesday is the perfect day to reflect on everything you have accomplished so far this week as well regroup as you plan to finish the week off with a bang. It is also the day that social media users encourage one another by sharing positive messages, inspirational quotes, and meaningful memes along with the hashtag #WednesdayWisdom.

Just in case you’re in need of an extra boost of encouragement, here’s a round-up of 10 motivational memes and tweets about business, happiness, life, and more.

 

Remember, you’re a brand

 

 

You have to start somewhere

 

 

See the bigger picture

 

 

Be resilient

 

 

You are the company you keep

 

 

Happiness and contentment go hand in hand

 

#WednesdayWisdom

 

Don’t over analyze

 

 

Always keep going

 

 

Maintain your dignity

 

 

Want more #WednesdayWisdom? Click here to see more positive messages on Twitter. Also, feel free to share your favorite #WednesdayWisdom post with us on Twitter @BlackEnterprise.

 

Selena HillSelena Hill is the Associate Digital Editor at Black Enterprise and the founder of Let Your Voice Be Heard! Radio. You can hear Hill and her team talk millennial politics and social issues every Sunday at 11 a.m. ET.

Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @MsSelenaHill.

﻿ ﻿