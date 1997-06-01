Black Enterprise Online

blackenterprise.com

If you haven’t been to the Black Enterprise Web site in a while, you’re probably missing out on a wealth of information for business professionals. Since its inception in January 1996, Black Enterprises Online has continuously added new features to make the site more useful. More than a repeat of the content in the physical version of the magazine, B.E. Online now takes better advantage of the power of the World Wide Web. While you can still find out what’s in the current edition of the magazine, the Web site offers much more serviceable content.

One of the newest features of the site is the B.E. Bulletin Board. It allows visitors to the site to interact with each other, ask questions, share information and exchange views on current topics. In addition to the Techwatch, Moneywise and Enterprise sections of the magazine, which were originally put on the Web site, a Powerplay section is now in the mix. It provides career-oriented content for executives, recent graduates and other business professionals.

For aspiring entrepreneurs, there is a business resource links page. It contains links and descriptions to sites maintained by organizations such as the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Administration and the Small Business Resource Center. Links to venture capital firms and job search Web sites can also be found on this page.

Full descriptions and registration information for the Black Enterprise/NationsBank Entrepreneurs’ Conference and the Black Enterprise/Pepsi Golf & Tennis Challenge are also now on the site. A complete agenda for the 1997 Entrepreneurs Conference can be found on the site, including conference dates, speakers and seminars. Cybernauts will also find it easier to subscribe to BLACK ENTERPRISE. The site now includes an electronic subscription request form. Even if you don’t subscribe to the magazine, B.E. Online can be a useful business resource.