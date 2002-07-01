What’s Happening

Double Takes
The wrist adornment–with rows of neat little “bricks”–is from the Chimento Double Collection. A unique combination of classic style and two-for-one charm, this 18k reversible white and yellow gold bracelet would be a rich addition to your accessory wardrobe. For more information, call 800-854-0122 or log on to www.chimento.com. Price: $3,750
Two Timer
Inspired by easy riders, the Dior Couture ready-to-wear collection introduces Dior 66, water-resistant watches with a sapphire crystal and Swiss quartz movement. Offering a choice of polished steel or black lacquer dial, these timepieces feature interchangeable bracelets, including a chrome-linked motorcycle-like chain and a saddled-stitched black leather strap with pin clasp made by hand. Stainless steel: $795. Leather strap: $595. Sold at finer retail stores.
Dual Links
Links of London crafts its own version of ebony and ivory in onyx and mother-of-pearl jeweled cuff links. Anchored in sterling silver, chain-linked ovals, these clasps definitively punctuate any polished look. For more information, call 800-210-0079 or log on to www.linksoflondon.com. Price: $135.
