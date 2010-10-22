Angela Mitchell

Angela M. Mitchell is senior vice president of finance & MIS at Earl G. Graves Ltd., parent company of black enterprise. In this capacity she directs the daily accounting systems, internal controls and finance functions of the corporation. She also oversees the daily management of the information technology department, implementing and maintaining the policies and goals that support IT.

Mitchell joined BLACK ENTERPRISE in May, 1998 as Controller. In 2000, she assumed financial fiduciary responsibility for the BLACK ENTERPRISE/Greenwich Street Fund. Mitchell earned her first promotion to VP/Controller in March, 2004 and was promoted to VP/Finance & MIS in 2007. She previously held management positions with Key Corp., Case Western Reserve University, Black Entertainment Television, and served as an accounting principles and systems applications instructor for Remington College in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mitchell graduated from John Carroll University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and holds certificates in strategic and executive leadership from Cornell and Villanova universities. Since 2004, she has served as finance and business instructor for the Center for Professional Education. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Magazine Publishers of America, American Society for Training & Development, and New York State Society of CPAs.