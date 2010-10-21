Grace Spellman Castro

Grace Castro is vice president, multimedia sales for BLACK ENTERPRISE. She is responsible for sales activity across all BLACK ENTERPRISE platforms, including Black Enterprise magazine, iPad, and mobile editions; BlackEnterprise.com; television programs Black Enterprise Business Report and Our World with Black Enterprise; and the company’s three annual events: the Women of Power Summit, the Entrepreneurs Conference, and the Golf & Tennis Challenge.

Castro joined BLACK ENTERPRISE in 2001 as a senior account executive. From 2006 – 2009 she served as vice president, sponsorship sales & events, where she maintained responsibility for delivering corporate sales and event sponsorship, overseeing all major logistics and supervising staff for the company’s business conferences, and promotional and lifestyle events.

Prior to joining BLACK ENTERPRISE, Castro was an account executive with the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Castro graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration and marketing.