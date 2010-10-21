Shelly Jones Jennings is Vice President, Director of Digital for Earl G. Graves, Ltd., overseeing digital properties for BLACK ENTERPRISE, the leading business, finance and careers media outlet for African Americans. A proven leader within the digital space, Jones Jennings’s core objectives are to bolster the brand’s digital strategy, while cultivating more competitive, engaging platform experiences to attract a broader, ever-growing audience.

Since taking the lead on digital development at BLACK ENTERPRISE, Jones Jennings has leveraged her hybrid experience as a seasoned consultant to companies on creative web development strategies, integrated media optimization and online marketing to create dynamic digital offerings and user experiences across Black Enterprise’s myriad digital platforms. This includes launching the industry’s first African American magazine iPad app, BLACK ENTERPRISE’s acclaimed BE App’d.

Jones Jennings is a strategic digital communications advisor and systems manager who combines real world experience, a passion for innovation and the ability to effectively oversee sophisticated technology development from industry recognized platforms to sponsored micro-sites.

Since graduating from Hofstra University in Hempstead, NY, with a B.S. in Computer Science, Jones Jennings has consulted for top organizations, such as Ogilvy and Mather, Accenture and Time Inc. During her time as a consultant at Time Inc., she worked on several sites including Essence.com, People.com, InStyle.com and TimeForKids.com. After providing her expertise for several years, Jones Jennings was brought on by the media conglomerate as Executive Producer, leading the digital strategy, implementing new project and production processes, serving as the liaison and providing expert advice to various departments.

She headed the relaunch of the site design and functionality, upgraded search engine optimization, created new content programming and increased audience reach, newsletter deployment and advertiser opportunities. Jones Jennings was also integral to the development and launch of several video programming initiatives like a 30-day online dating reality show called “30 DATES in 30 DAYS,” the surprise marriage proposal feature “WILL YOU MARRY ME?” and the annual bachelors’ feature “DO RIGHT MEN.” As a result, revenue increased 9116%, site traffic 8937%, newsletter subscriptions 460% and magazine subscriptions 115%–which earned her the Time Inc. Top Performer Award.

As an industry leader, Shelly Jones Jennings has participated in dozens of digital media conferences and trade events, continuing to build her network, intellectual curiosity and shared knowledge with colleagues, employees and mentees. When she’s not pursuing her next innovative digital project, the die-hard Basketball and Yankees fan enjoys reading, spending time with her family. Jones Jennings resides in New Jersey with her husband.