Terence K. Saulsby is VP/Creative Director at BLACK ENTERPRISE. In his role, he is responsible for the creative direction and design of the multimedia company across all platforms, including BLACK ENTERPRISE magazine, the iPad edition, and the mobile site; BlackEnterprise.com; and the look of the television shows, Black Enterprise Business Report and Our World with Black Enterprise; as well as the company’s three annual events: the Women of Power Summit, the Entrepreneurs Conference, and the Golf & Tennis Challenge.
Terence K. Saulsby
How To
“The only woman in the room” & how to change that by 2186
With passionate voices working every day to redefine the standard for gender equality, I believe…Read More »
Ask Sheree: How to Manage an Overload of Work
It is very common for a busy professional to feel overwhelmed with their job commitments…Read More »