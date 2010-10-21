Terence K. Saulsby is VP/Creative Director at BLACK ENTERPRISE. In his role, he is responsible for the creative direction and design of the multimedia company across all platforms, including BLACK ENTERPRISE magazine, the iPad edition, and the mobile site; BlackEnterprise.com; and the look of the television shows, Black Enterprise Business Report and Our World with Black Enterprise; as well as the company’s three annual events: the Women of Power Summit, the Entrepreneurs Conference, and the Golf & Tennis Challenge.