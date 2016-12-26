5 Books You Need to Get on the Road to Financial Freedom in 2017

Add these books to your personal library for 2017, and you will be headed in the right direction toward living the financial life of your dreams

It’s hard to believe that 2016 is practically over. If you’re anything like me, you started the year with a list of goals to complete before it even started. Each year, one of my top priorities is to become closer to my goal of financial freedom. Whatever that may mean for you, I’ve compiled a list of five books that will help jump start your road to financial freedom in this next year:

1. Living Well, Spending Less: 12 Secrets of the Good Life, by Ruth Soukup

Who doesn’t want to live the good life? Every day, we should be putting our best foot forward to live our best life. This doesn’t happen overnight, but if we take little steps in the direction of our dreams each day, it’s definitely attainable.

This book is packed with tips on how to spend smart without compromise. If you’ve ever felt like your budget (or life, for that matter) has spiraled out of control, the step-by-step instructions included will no doubt get you back on the right track.

2. The Millionaire Next Door: The Surprising Secrets of America’s Wealthy, by Thomas J. Stanley

If you’re wondering if you have what it takes to become a millionaire—you do! In this compilation of attributes of America’s wealthiest, Stanley delves deeper into the makeup of a millionaire, and how frugality has led to amassing wealth. In addition to the profiles offered in the book, you can find tons of tips to achieve the wealth you so desire as well.

3. Girl, Make Your Money Grow! by Glinda Bridgforth and Gail Perry-Mason

This next one is just for the ladies! Do you have a side hustle that you’ve been sitting on for years, or a new business venture that you’ve been too afraid to make happen to increase your income? Girl, it’s time to make your money GROW!

These two ladies provide a how-to guide that will most definitely appeal to the hustler in you. This gem will help you understand real estate investments, mutual funds, diversifying your streams of income, and a step-by-step guide to clear debt. Trust me, your future self will thank you for purchasing.

4) Your Money Life, by Peter Dunn

Whether you’re in your twenties, thirties, forties, fifties, or sixties, author Peter Dunn (a.k.a “Pete the Planner”) has the ultimate save money/make money guide for you! Dunn explores the common mistakes that we make early in our adult lives that may set us up for failure in our later years. What I love about this series is that, no matter what decade of life you’re currently navigating through, you can count on this handy manual to make sure you and your money are headed in the right direction.

5. Rich Dad, Poor Dad, by Robert Kiyosaki

An oldie but goodie, this is the first book I ever read that literally changed my way of thinking. Kiyosaki tells the story of his “rich” dad and his “poor” dad. This book totally abolishes the myth of needing to be born with a silver spoon or earning a high income to become wealthy. My favorite lesson from this book is the ongoing, underlying message of having your money work for you, instead of working for money. In addition, you’ll learn priceless lessons on saving, investing, and the benefits of becoming your own boss.

With this lineup added to your bookshelf, you will be headed in the right direction to living the financial life of your dreams. Let’s do this, 2017!