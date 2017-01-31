99 Grants to Fund Your Tech

There are federal grants available to help fund your tech education initiatives. Here are the details

(Image: iStock/asiseeit)

There are almost 100 federal grants available for creating or developing STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) educational programs and initiatives.

Kajeet—a company that creates technology for the education sector—compiled a listing of federal tech funding grants. The list includes both state and nationwide grants.

Here are some of the nationwide grants offering significant funding:

1. America Honda Foundation

Amount: $20,000-$60,000

Deadline: February 1 and August 1, 2017

The American Honda Foundation Grant was developed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. It supports youth education, with a specific focus on STEM and projects related to the environment.

2. Educational Innovation and Research (EIR)

Amount: $141,000,000

Deadline: April 13, 2017

The Education Innovation and Research (EIR) Program is to “create, develop, implement, replicate, or take to scale entrepreneurial, evidence-based, field-initiated innovations to improve student achievement and attainment for high-need students; and rigorously evaluate such innovations.”

3. Enhancing Student Mathematical Learning Grants

Amount: Up to $3,000

Deadline: May 5, 2017

The Enhancing Student Mathematics Learning Grants support the creation of excellent math programs that integrate math and technology. It’s for math educators teaching students K-12.

4. Lowe’s Community Partner Grants

Amount: From $2,0001 to $100,000

Deadline: May 11 and August 24, 2017

Lowe’s funds nonprofit organizations on projects including technology upgrades, building renovations, safety improvements, and more.

5. Tomberg Family Philanthropies

Amount: $5,000 to $15,000

Deadline: Will be known in July 2017

The Tomberg Family Philanthropies awards funds to organizations effecting change in poverty alleviation, the environment, health, and education.

6. Westinghouse Charitable Giving Program

Amount: $5,000

Deadline: April 1, June 1, August 1, 2017

The Westinghouse Charitable Giving Program’s mission is to support STEM, education, environmental sustainability, and community vitality. STEM grants are given to initiatives that improve knowledge and literacy in STEM among students, teachers, and the general public.

Kajeet recommends you start planning to secure grant money. It’s important to read the grant applications requirements and make sure you have collected all the necessary information requested before applying.

You can view the entire list of 99 federal tech education grant funds for nationwide programs and also state-by-state here.