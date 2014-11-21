My Fab Finance’s Tonya Rapley Celebrates Black Enterprise Cover

Rapley uses networking celebration event to educate millennials on finances

On Thursday, Nov. 20, millennial entrepreneur and financial educator Tonya Rapley from the blog My Fab Finance hosted a cocktails and conversation event at the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts to celebrate her October cover story of Black Enterprise.

With complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres being served, guests mixed and mingled with one another while receiving free signed copies of the magazine.

Never being afraid to share her knowledge about finances, Rapley also conducted a Q&A session where she talked about her financial journey and how she landed her first magazine cover. She also opened the floor up for event attendees to ask for advice in regards to their personal financial situations. Following Q&A, Rapley was honored with a citation from the Brooklyn Borough president for her work in educating and increasing financial literacy.

To learn more about our October cover subject and see how you can benefit from her financial tips, pick up Rapley’s cover on newsstands now and visit her website at MyFabFinance.com.