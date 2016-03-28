How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Equities.com CEO, Enzo Villani, shares advice on how to pick stocks in the cannabis sector

“There’s a freight train coming,” Equities.com CEO Enzo Villani tells BE Senior Personal Finance Editor Stacey Tisdale, in reference to the emerging cannabis industry in the United States.

Like it or not, the legalized marijuana industry is spreading like wildfire in America, as 23 states and the District of Columbia have legalized the plant in some form.

Viridian Capital Advisors, an investment banking and strategic advisory firm, identifies 12 product sectors, including the biotechnology sector, with companies that try to capitalize on the anticipated growth of cannabis pharmaceutical products; the consulting service sector, which capitalizes on the need for licensing, facilities, etc.; and the infused products and extracts sector, which focuses on cannabis-related products like edibles and extracts.

While some stocks in these sectors have been high fliers, even more have gone bust as businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors try and navigate these unchartered waters. Equities.com’s Villani shares advice for small investors interested in buying stock in cannabis companies.

