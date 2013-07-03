kofinateinartey_1331010326_48

Follow us on:
← Q&A: Kofi Natei Nartey, LA Luxury Real Estate Broker to Sports, Movie Stars
Hello Kofi. I enjoyed the article. Good information and great tips. Thank you!
How did you get into luxury real estate? Was it something you originally sought after or intended? Where did it start for you?
Thank you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Advertisement
Hello Kofi. I enjoyed the article. Good information and great tips. Thank you!
How did you get into luxury real estate? Was it something you originally sought after or intended? Where did it start for you?
Thank you.