Beware of a New Scam on Facebook

Sneaky tool tricks user into hacking themselves

A new Facebook scam is here. In this particular scam, users are convinced they will be able to get into someone else’s account in three easy steps. Tom’s Guide reports that the three steps appear in an email or post by a Facebook user’s friend.

The post or email will prompt users to visit the profile of the person he or she desires to hack, right click on the page, and then choose “Inspect Element.” They are then told to copy a code into the HTML editor that appears at the bottom of the browser.

In an unexpected turn of events, the scammer has now gained access to your Facebook profile. That’s right—you’ve just hacked yourself.

Some experts suggest changing your Facebook password and keeping a close eye on all of your accounts if this has happened to you. But in this case, you might even want to go one step further and deactivate your Facebook account.