These Financial Vices Keep You Broke and Make You Sick

The only difference between being rich and broke is how you behave

(Image: iStock.com/pixelheadphoto)

We all have vices. Whether big or small, overt or secret, these nasty little habits can cause major problems when it comes to your finances. The definition of a financial vice is any unnecessary regular expense that you are willingÂ to include in your budget. Often, these financial vices arenâ€™t just draining your wallet they are also deteriorating your health. Here are the top five vices:

Coffee.

Basic math tells us that if you buy a latte or specialty coffee every morningâ€”or at least five days a weekâ€”for around five bucks then you are spending $1,000-$2,000 per year. Buying premium coffee and brewing it at work will save you money. GroundÂ coffee may cost $7.28 per pound, or just over 16 cents per cup, and $8-per-pound for whole beans or about 18 cents per cup. So, a 6-ounce cup of coffee at about 17 cents a cup per day that you brew yourself adds up to $1.19 a week or $62.05 a year.

2. Fast Food.

Those value menus might be cheap and quick, but add up over time. The costs of $5 to $7 at a fast-food restaurant versus cooking at home, which averages out to $1.50 to $3 per person, works out to a 40% to 79% savings in favor of homemade food, making it much cheaper to bag your lunch for the job. Think about it. If each month you spend $350 on groceries and $650 eating out (between lunches at work and dinner with friends), you are spending $12,000 a year on food alone. Plus, when cooking at home, you’re able to control what ingredients are going into your body.

3. Alcohol.

Donâ€™t drink your money away. That buzz could cost you, especially if you hang out at bars or clubs, where prices are usually in the double digits. If a sip of wine now and then does the body good, consider drinking at home. A bottle from your local store is less expensive than a glass at your local hot spot. If you drink three days a week, and have an average of two drinks at each sitting, at $9 a drink, you’re spending $234 a month on alcohol. If you drink four or five drinks per sitting that number rises to $468 or $585.

4. Cigarettes.

Lighting up may not only kill you, it is expensive. Quitting smoking is like giving yourself a pay raise. Albeit, the cost of smoking cigarettes varies greatly by state and the number of packs smoked. Notwithstanding, someone smoking a pack a day at $5.25 will spend $1,916 each year, while at the cost of $12.85 a pack that yearly amount adds up to $4,690. Double these amounts if you are a two pack a day smoker. In 10 years, youâ€™re wasting about $50,000 on a bad habit. Thatâ€™s enough to buy a brand new BMW.

5. Lotto.

Yes, Powerball and Mega Millions tickets have rendered grand prizes as high as $243 million and $415 million. But playing the numbers isnâ€™t a last-minute retirement plan. Stop dreaming and start saving more. There’s nothing wrong with putting a couple of bucks toward a lottery ticket every once in a while. Let’s say you’ve gone from shelling out $2 every month on the lottery to spending $20 a week. That adds up to $1,040 over the course of a year. Don’t stress out, confusing fantasy with reality. The odds of hitting the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338; Mega Millions, 1 in 258,890,850.