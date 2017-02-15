Could You Scrape Together $400 If You Had To?

There was a time when my husband and I couldnâ€™t

The other night my husband and I were watching PBSÂ NewsHour (yes, we still watch it, though we still miss Gwen Ifill).

Paul Solman was interviewing Elizabeth White, author of the book, Fifty-five, Unemployed, and Faking Normal. She was inspired to write about her financial difficulties after reading an article in The Atlantic by Neal Gabler, who had stunned his readers by admitting that he would have difficulty scraping together $400 in an emergency.

That got my husbandâ€™s and my attention. Neal Gabler? The film critic on Channel 13? That would be like Van Jones saying he was financially strapped. We just figured that people in the public eye are managing their financesâ€”and are earning enough money to manage!

Not Making Ends Meet

Gablerâ€™s article is pretty astonishing. He hadnâ€™t lived a frivolous life, though he had made some choices I wouldnâ€™t have made.

But then Iâ€™ve made pretty imprudent choices of my own. I think itâ€™s interesting that Gabler used the figure $400â€”because thatâ€™s the exact amount I couldn’t come up with at one point in my life. I ended up borrowing the money from my sister. It took me about 15 years to pay her back.

Hopefully, you can avoid the mistakes my husband and I madeâ€”and perhaps that Gabler made. At any rate, here are some tips you may find useful.

Work . I know that seems obvious, but for me, it really wasnâ€™t. Once I had my son I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom. So I quit my job at a great company that had been providing the health benefits for my husband and me. I have admired the young women here at BE who have gotten married, had children, and come back to work. They seemed to understand the fundamental need to earn income which I had somehow failed to grasp. For years, our family paid for my unwillingness to work full time outside the home. Have a dream business idea? Want to pursue the freelance life? Thatâ€™s fineâ€”just keep your day job until your business can really support you.

I am happy and grateful to report that my husband and I are debt-free. We have more than $25,000 in savings. We are still married! And we still live within our means.