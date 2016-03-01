Money

[Video] TIAA AND Black Enterprise Bring You Wealth for Life

By  | 

While there is much emphasis in the media about blacks being on the losing end of the wealth gap, the truth is that black households earning $75,000 or more are the fastest growing income group in the United States according to research from Nielsen. In addition, black buying power is more than $1 trillion.

[Related: Blacks in the U.S. Gaining Wealth and Education Faster Than Other Groups]

TIAA and BlackEnterprise.com have joined forces in order bring the black community the resources and information it needs in order to seize this powerful moment and create Wealth for Life.

Related Items What My Mother Taught Me About Gender and Money 5 Baby Steps Towards Taking Control of Your Finances Millennial Women Face Major Gender Gap in Their Financial Wellness