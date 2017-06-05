Financial Writer and Expert Jennifer Streaks on Smart Money Moves

The acclaimed financial adviser on your best personal finance strategy

by     Posted: June 5, 2017

Financial writer and expert Jennifer Streaks lends her insight into the smartest personal finance moves you can make. For instance, do you know the basic foundations of money management? According to Streaks, it’s budget, savings, credit, and taxes. She touches on them all and offers fantastic tips on how to finally get ahead financially.

