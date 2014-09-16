10 Richest African Americans In Congress

A rundown of the U.S. politicians making the most money in the House

Several news sites including USA Today recently published the list of the richest members of the United States Congress.

Each year since 1990, CQ Roll Call has reviewed the financial disclosures of all 541 senators, representatives and delegates to determine the 50 richest members of Congress.

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., came in at number one of the outrageously wealthy on Capitol Hill. He banked a net worth of nearly $357.3 million in 2013 according to roll call.

Rounding out the top five are Representative Michael McCaul, a republican from Texas with a net worth of $117.54 million, but roll call reports, “he didn’t list a single asset in his name — not even a bank account worth at least $1,000. Instead, McCaul’s wealth is entirely connected to his wife, Linda McCaul, the daughter of Clear Channel Communications founder Lowry Mays. Exactly how much money McCaul and his wife have is a mystery.”

Rep John Delaney, a Maryland Democrat, comes in third with a net worth of $111.92 million. He’s also the wealthiest Democrat in Congress.

At No. 4 is West Virginia’s Senator Jay Rockefeller with a net worth of $108.05 million the “heir of the oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller, makes Roll Call’s 50 richest list in his last year in Congress.”

And at No. 5, Senator Mark Warner from Virginia is reportedly worth $95.13 million.

Unfortunately, from the 43 black members of the U.S. House of Reps and one Senator, not a single person of color made the top 50. Which got us thinking. Which African American United States House Representatives are the closest to getting their names written in gold on the roll call top 50?

Check out the wealthiest African Americans in Congress on the next page …